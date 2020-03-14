Sponsored Content: Pet of the Week

Briarcliff Manor

March 14, 2020

From the SPCA of Westchester

Oliver

This handsome, goofy guy is Oliver and he is still looking for his forever family. He’s around 2 years old and sadly came to us after being rescued from a backyard breeder. He clearly didn’t have the best start in life but that doesn’t stop him from enjoying attention and affection from people! He’d love a quite home with adults and a yard to romp and play in!

Luna

Luna is a happy, peppy puppy (around 8 months old) with lots of energy and lots of love. She’s a fantastic, fun, and smart as they come is how our trainers describe her. She’s been enjoying agility work, nose work, social walks, and playgroups at the shelter; if there’s something fun to do, Luna wants in! She has a lot of dog friends at the shelter and is a high energy girl who needs to get out and have fun; no couch potatoes for this girl!

Petunia

How has someone not scooped up this amazing older girl?! She’s a great house guest in her foster home – quiet, house trained and loves everyone that she meets! She’s a spunky little lady who can go from zoomies to snoozies in 60 seconds! We’re not 100% sure, but we think gargoyle or bat may be part of her DNA (those ears!). Anyone would be lucky to welcome this beautiful girl into their family!

Derby

This golden boy is Derby and he’s a total stunner! He’s around 5 years old and a very easygoing guy. He’d probably do best in a home as the only pet, as he’s been pretty selective about his dog friends at the shelter so far and we think he’d prefer a more calm, quite home.

For more information about these and other adoptable pets, email trainer@spca914.org with any questions!

The SPCA of Westchester is at 590 North State Road, Briarcliff Manor, NY. SPCA914.ORG.

