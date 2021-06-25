Letter to the Editor: Deskovic to Speak at Leesther Brown Campaign Event

The “Leesther Brown For Common Council” campaign has announced the guest speaker at its June 24 kickoff fundraiser will be Jeffrey Deskovic, Esq., M.A.

Deskovic will speak about prosecutorial misconduct and both the national and local need for criminal justice reform, based on his firsthand experience and formal education.

In 1991, despite lack of physical evidence, then-17 year old Deskovic was wrongfully convicted of the rape and murder of his classmate, Angela Correa, in Peekskill.

In 2006, based on DNA evidence, Deskovic was exonerated of the crimes. He had spent half his life in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

Deskovic went on to earn a law degree from Pace University and establish the Deskovic Foundation, which has helped overturn 11 wrongful convictions, and helped pass eight laws.

After hearing his story, we’re sure you will agree that criminal justice reform is not just a Democratic or Republican issue, but rather a concern which needs to be addressed in a national bipartisan manner.



Peekskill Common Council candidate Leesther Brown completely agrees with that assessment. In fact, Ms. Brown has been a steadfast supporter of Mr. Deskovic since shortly after he was released from prison, with nothing, into a world that he was totally unfamiliar with, long before he was compensated and before he earned his advanced degrees.

Ms. Brown’s kickoff fundraiser will be held at the Cortlandt Colonial Restaurant between 6 p.m.-9 p.m. on June 24, 2021.

Tickets are $35 per person, which may be paid at the door. Checks should be made payable to “Friends of Lee C. Brown.” If you prefer, you may pay in advance utilizing Paypal at paypal.me/FriendsofLeeCBrown or by Zelle with the email link of friendsofleecbrown@gmail.com.

John Hodgins

Campaign Manager and Treasurer

“Leesther Brown for Common Council”

Peekskill