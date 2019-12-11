Letter to the Editor: Building a Business to Help Other Businesses Succeed

As the Founder and CEO of McNulty & Company, I am so proud and blessed to announce the launch of our newest line of business and brand, McNulty & Co CPAs. Ten months ago on Valentine’s Day, I set out on my own as Bryant McNulty, CPA PC to share my passion for Accounting, Tax and Advisory services with the world. I set out to build a first-class financial services firm that would set people free financially, that would teach entrepreneurs how to build brands that would foster their creativity while supporting their families and our communities, and that would invest in the PEOPLE that would build the bright future we call tomorrow.

My passion for investing & entrepreneurship began when I read my first investment books at 13. Entrepreneurship for me was a way to do the thing that I was most passionate about, helping others succeed, making people smile and helping my loving, hard-working Christian family have the life that we didn’t have, but deserved. I built my first company at the ripe old age of 13 and this completes my sixth now at 30. I’ve been fortunate enough to have been trained and learned the best practices from the most successful entrepreneurs and financial service firms in the world including Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP), Ernst & Young (EY) and JPMorgan and their clients (Renaissance Capital, UBS, Societe Generale, Fiat Finance, Hess, LifeLock, Shopify, Betterment, Twilio, Box, LinkedIn, Wix, Nomura, Yelp, Pinterest, and many more)

Due to popular demand, in ten short months we have gone from ME to WE, a team of ten and quickly growing passionate professionals who are fully invested in our clients’ success. We have helped thousands, saved clients millions, and helped build brands that will make billions serving satisfied customers. We provide Big 4 quality services to individuals and small and mid-sized business owners at prices they can afford. We do it because it’s the right thing to do and feel an obligation to provide the services to the people who need them the most at the prices they can afford. That’s why we offer self-prepared individual income tax returns on our website for free, CPA prepared individual income tax returns starting at $99 and business returns starting at $299. We’ve invested heavily in technology and software and systems like our Mobil App, Client Portal, Tax Software, Video Conferencing, CRM, etc. to provide an incredible customer experience to seamlessly, quickly and affordably prepare your taxes in person in our offices or in the comfort or your home or office via our video conferencing software in all 50 States.

I wanted to thank my dedicated, loyal and world-class team and remind them of what I often say, “I believe in building a brand that leads by example. One that fights for our clients’ freedom and desired way of living, their family’s’ prosperity and the economic development of our communities relentlessly.” The Pyramids of Giza, Parthenon and Colosseum are still standing today, and our Firm will stand one day after we are long gone because of the precision, dedication, attention to detail and merciless execution that we perform on every engagement small or large. Our firm serves our clients with a smile, firm handshake, while locking eyes. I believe that many people may never know that we work 120+ hours a week for our clients outside of tax season, are in the gym every morning at 5:00 AM preparing and pushing our bodies to their physical limits and expanding our minds through countless hours of studying the law, news, tax code and business journals. But there is one thing I’m certain of, when we provide any service to our clients and stamp our brand name on our product or service they will feel the hard work, dedication and countless hours that went into it, that will make the difference, and that smile of joy and success that we receive for a job well done will make it all worth it. Our purpose as a Firm is not only to foster the financial well-being of every client irrespective of sex/race/religion/gender, foster the creativity of the world’s greatest Entrepeneurs, but to lead by example and give back by investing in our communities through philanthropy, fight to find a solution to eradicate poverty, and make the world a better place for us all.”