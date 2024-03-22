Tarrytown’s Lee Balter wins ArtsWestchester 2024 Arts Award

Lee Balter of Tarrytown will be honored by ArtsWestchester for his contributions to the arts.

Balter, a philanthropist and art patron, will receive ArtsWestchester’ President’s Award for his tireless advocacy for arts accessibility and education.

Balter’s vision transformed Peekskill with work/live space for artists in the early 80’s and in 2000, his donation of an old Nabisco plant in Beacon led to the founding of DIA Beacon. With sculpture as his passion, Balter devoted himself to filling New York State parks with art – from the Bear Mountain State Park to Beacon Hudson River Park.

He founded and directed the Tallix Foundry in Beacon, a world-renowned foundry that has played a key role in the production of some of the most iconic works of contemporary sculpture. Above all, Balter is a mentor – he nurtures small local arts groups until they become self-sufficient, such as he did for sculptor Wilfredo Morel’s Arts 10566, and he mentors kids in underserved communities like Ossining, Yonkers and the Bronx through arts in education programs.

ArtsWestchester will honor nine individuals and organizations at its April 10 Arts Awards gala for their dedication to the cultural landscape of Westchester County.

“Our region’s outstanding quality of life would not be possible without the inspired work of these honorees,” said ArtsWestchester CEO Janet Langsam. “These honorees motivate all of us to continue to support excellent creative work by Westchester artists and arts organizations.”

Since its inception in 1976, the Arts Awards have celebrated vision, commitment, and leadership in the arts community. This year’s winners represent a diverse array of talents and contributions:

Artist Award: Jorge Otero-Pailos of Rye is recognized for his pioneering artwork and experimental preservation practices.

Arts Organization Award: The Neuberger Museum of Art, in Purchase is a world-class museum and cornerstone of arts education and engagement since 1974.

Sophia Abeles Education Award: Arc Stages, in Pleasantville has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to providing contemporary theater programming and arts education to local communities.

Community Award: The New Rochelle Council on the Arts has been a catalyst for cultural enrichment in New Rochelle for nearly five decades.

Larry Salley Photography Award: Elizabeth Diaz of Yonkers is recognized for her powerful photographic work and a portrait series celebrating the transgender community.

Advancing Equity Organization Award: Yonkers Arts and New Era Creative Space are acknowledged for their commitment to promoting equity and inclusion through the arts.

Advancing Equity Individual Award: Andromeda Turre of Katonah is honored for her groundbreaking work in using jazz as a tool for social change.

ArtsWestchester’s 2024 Arts Awards will be held at 11:30 on April 10 at the Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase. For more information, visit www.artswestchester.org.