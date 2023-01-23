New Play Based On a Tale by Washington Irving Coming to the Tarrytown Music Hall

A new interactive romantic ghost play premieres at the Tarrytown Music Hall February 13-19

The Spectre Bridegroom and Other Valentine’s Ghost Stories, a new romantic ghost play by Sleepy Hollow playwright, director and educator Peter Royston, will premiere at the Tarrytown Music Hall with performances February 13th through the 19th.

The Spectre Bridegroom, based on a story by Washington Irving, the creator of Rip Van Winkle and The Headless Horseman, is a fun and passionate tale of love at first – and last – sight. On her wedding day, a young woman meets her betrothed, only to find that he may have other, ghostly, plans. In the other tale, Death Rides Fast, another young woman rides through the night on a magical horse with a man who may, or may not, be her long lost husband.

“Although not as well-known as his other creations like The Legend of Sleepy Hollow and Rip Van Winkle, Washington Irving’s The Spectre Bridegroom is a spooky and funny tale, perfect for the Valentine’s season,” noted Royston. “And our other tale, Death Rides Fast, is a gothic and romantic thriller about a handsome but ghostly rider who may or may not be death himself. Woven throughout the stories, community members will be reading love letters from famous lovers throughout history.”

In The Spectre Bridegroom and Other Valentine’s Ghost Stories, the audience moves with the action of the stories throughout the beautiful, historic Music Hall.

