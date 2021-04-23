Gold Star Mother Margaret J Horan Memorial Unveiling

Chick Galella, Campaign Chairman, announces statue unveiling Sunday, May 9 at Horan’s Landing Park, Sleepy Hollow, New York

New York State Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins will provide the keynote address at the May 9 unveiling of the Margaret J. Horan Gold Star Mothers’ Memorial. The event will take place at 1 PM, Sunday, May 9, at Horan’s Landing Park, 57 River Street, Sleepy Hollow, New York. Joining Senator Stewart-Cousins will be Senator Peter “Pete” Harckham who represents Senate District 40 in the New York State Senate.

The Memorial is a project initiated by Armando “Chick” Galella. Chick is a 100-year-old Sleepy Hollow, New York resident and decorated WWII veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor. The Committee charged with raising thefunds necessary for the Memorial’s commission announced the successful conclusion of the $ 100,000 campaign at Chick Galella’s 100th birthday celebration on January 1, 2021. The campaign was in partnership with The Historical Society of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown.

The objective was to commission and erect a Gold Star Mother Memorial to honor Margaret J Horan, mother of John J Horan who was killed on December 7, 1941 during the attack on Pearl Harbor. In honoring Mrs. Horan, the memorial also honors all Gold Star Mothers.

Chick stated, “I couldn’t think of a better day for us to unveil this memorial than Mother’s Day. Words of gratitude are not enough. I want to thank the many donors who helped make this dream come true. My special thanks go to our partners the Historical Society, the Village of Sleepy Hollow and all those special friends and neighbors who donated.”

“I am honored to have been asked by my good friend Chick Galella to speak at this memorial event honoring Margaret J. Horan and all Gold Star Mothers. Chick has always given back to the community on causes he feels passionate about and nothing could be more meaningful than this—a tribute to Mrs. Horan and all Gold Star Mothers who have lost their sons or daughters in service to our great country,” said NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

“At 100 years young, and a NYS Veteran’s Hall of Fame Honoree, Chick has never wavered in Veterans causes. I thank him for initiating this project and so appreciate the efforts by the Gold Mother Memorial Committee of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown, the Historical Society of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown, the Village of Sleepy Hollow and all the donors who have contributed $100,000 to successfully create this memorial sculpture Horan’s Landing Park”, she continued.

The Gold Mother Memorial Committee of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown is comprised of; Chairman Armando “Chick” Galella, Vivian Allen, President of the Gold Star Mothers of Hudson Valley. Vivian of Chester, New York lost her son 1st Lieutenant Lou Allen in 2005 while serving in Iraq; Michael Dawley, a Sleepy Hollow resident, President of Bluefin Partners, LLC, and retired Managing Director of Goldman Sachs; Ms. MaryAnn Ragusa a 1996 graduate of Sleepy Hollow High School and a veteran’s advocate; Colonel Adam Subervi, USMC; Lt. Colonel (ret.) Kurt Perhach, U S Army. Other members include Chick’s sons, Armando, Michael and Michael’s wife Donna Baer.

The Historical Society of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown joined with the committee to facilitate the project.

The life-size bronze is the work of distinguished sculptor, Andrew Chernak. Mr. Chernak is a decorated Vietnam War Veteran whose work is internationally acclaimed.

The American Gold Star Mothers is a private, nonprofit organization of American mothers who lost sons or daughters in service of the United States Armed Forces. It was originally formed in 1928 for mothers of those lost in World War I, and it holds a congressional charter under Title 36 § 211 of the United States Code. Its name came from the hanging of the gold star custom mentioned above.

Membership in the organization is open to any woman who is a U.S. citizen or legal resident that has lost a son or daughter in active service in the U.S. military regardless of the place or time of the military service, regardless of whether the circumstances of death involved hostile conflict or not, and including mothers of those missing in action.

