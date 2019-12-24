Sleepy Hollow-Based McNulty & Co Advises on Cross-Border M&A Transaction in Mexico

Sleepy Hollow-based McNulty & Co recently completed an M&A buy-side advisory engagement for R2 Venture Solutions and its portfolio company Townecraft Homewares LLC on the acquisition of Kitchen Fair S.A. de CV based in Mexico.

As trusted advisors, McNulty & Co provided buy-side M&A due diligence, business valuation and advisory services. McNulty & Co CPAs will now provide synergistic financial service solutions including outsourced CFO, outsourced accounting, international tax, transfer pricing analysis, control design & implementation, FOREX hedging, profit maximization, asset protection and a variety of other value-added services. Their team of former “Big 4” and “Bulge Bracket” Accountants, Investment Bankers and Management Consultants provide hundreds of years of combined leadership expertise.

This strategic and synergistic acquisition allows Townecraft to establish a stronger foothold in South America with new products including water purification systems to a continent lacking infrastructure, to deliver the most fundamental basic human need of reliable, safe drinking water, expand their consumer finance business and credit portfolio, add an additional 1,700 entrepreneurs to their sales network, and continue to deliver its first-class products worldwide.

At the helm of their parent company/sponsor R2 Venture Solutions, is CEO Ralph Ramirez. “Ralph is an innovative, enthusiastic, strategic tactician and skilled leader who is intently focused on creating and sustaining efficiencies, maximizing revenue and developing people” said Bryant McNulty, CPA, CEO of McNulty & Co.