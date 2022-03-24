ShopRite Announces Fundraiser to Support Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley

ShopRite announced the return of its annual fundraising campaign to benefit Tarrytown-based Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley, which will kick off on Saturday, April 16 and will run for two weeks to help fulfill the charity organization’s mission to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Twenty-seven ShopRite stores throughout the Hudson Valley, as well as stores in Northeast New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, will collect donations at checkout from April 16 – April 30. The funds raised will support Make-A-Wish® and its mission to ensure that every child who qualifies for Make-A-Wish services is granted his or her wish. Since its inception in 1986, Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley has granted more than 3,000 wishes for children in the Hudson Valley region. To date, ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc. has raised over $522,000 for Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley.

“We are extremely grateful for ShopRite’s continued generosity and support of our organization,” said Kristine Burton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley. “Through ShopRite’s continuous fundraising efforts and generous donations, we have the ability to provide more children and their families with life-changing experiences that can bring them joy in the face of truly challenging times. We’re looking forward to another successful fundraising campaign with this great community partner.”

Participating stores in Westchester include the ShopRite stores in Cortlandt, Croton-on-Hudson, New Rochelle, Scarsdale, Thornwood, Yonkers, Bedford, and White Plains.