WIHD Child Welfare Program Seeks Donations of Toys, Games and Books

Westchester Institute for Human Development’s Child Welfare Program is asking for donations of new toys, games and books for its waiting area, therapy rooms and for families reuniting following a stay in foster care.

The Child Welfare Program specializes in helping children and families impacted by abuse and maltreatment heal and thrive. WIHD’s Child Welfare program served 450 children and their birth, foster and adoptive families in 2018.

Child Welfare Services at WIHD provides a range of clinical interventions, assessments, supports, consultation, technical assistance and training to children, families and professionals involved with the child welfare system in Westchester County in order to strengthen birth, foster and adoptive families, promote child safety, well-being and permanency and enhance the capacity of Department of Social Services staff to work efficiently and effectively.

To donate a new toy, game, or book consult The Child Welfare Program’s wish list here.