Top Low-maintenance Birds You Can Easily Raise at Home

If you are looking to add a pet to your family but don’t have enough time or energy for the task, consider getting one of these low-maintenance birds. These types of pets require minimal effort on your part and will make great companions in any household.

Here are some examples of the best low-maintenance birds that you can easily raise at home!

Budgies

These small, green, and blue parrots come from Australia but have been domesticated by humans. They’re known as “buddies” or “parakeets,” their scientific name Melopsittacus undulatus. A budgerigar is the most popular and easiest bird to keep because it is small, can live in smaller spaces like cages or aviaries, and doesn’t need to be handled too often. This bird prefers the company of other budgies, so it’s best to get at least two, so they can have a buddy to hang out with.

Budgies eat mostly seeds, fruits, and berries (including apples, bananas, grapes), and occasionally some vegetables like broccoli or peas. They also need fresh water daily and grit–these are small pieces of limestone that help them digest their food properly.

Canary

The canaries are the smallest bird on this list, but they’re also one of the most popular. These small birds come in a variety of colors like yellow, gold, white, and grey. They originated from South America (Mexico, to be exact!) and were imported back to Europe by sailors who would bring them home as pets for their families when they returned from long voyages.

The canaries are super easy to take care of because they don’t need a lot of space, just an aviary that’s about six feet tall and three or four wide–no more! Their diet mainly consists of seeds and plants like carrots, celery, lettuce, and cabbage, in addition to fresh water every day. The canaries don’t need a lot of handling, so they’re great for people looking to get a pet but have other things going on in their lives like school or work that take up most of their time!

Cockatiel

The cockatiel is a great bird for people looking for an easy-to-care-for pet because they don’t need to be handled too often, and their diet consists of seeds, fruit, vegetables like peas or beans, and plenty of fresh water. These small birds originate from Australia but make perfect pets in any household thanks to their sweet and gentle demeanor.

The cockatiel is a pretty easy pet to tame–all you’ll need are some toys like bells or mirrors for them to play with, as well as an aviary that’s about six feet tall by three inches wide so that they can fly around in it. These birds also don’t have any specific needs for temperature, so they’re pretty easy-going during the summer and winter months.

Lovebird

Lovebirds are among the most popular pet birds globally, but they’re also one of the easiest to care for. These small and colorful parrots come from Africa, so they like warmer climates that stay between 85-90 degrees Fahrenheit–but it doesn’t have to be exact!

These little guys eat mainly fruits and vegetables, as well as some seeds and nuts. When it comes to their space, these birds only need an aviary that’s about four feet tall by three or four wide–, and they’ll be good! It’s important to note that lovebirds like company, so make sure you get at least two (adults) because they would not do well without another bird to hang out with.

Parakeet

Parakeets are also known as budgies, which is their scientific name Melopsittacus undulatus. This bird comes from Australia and originates from the grassy plains where they live in nests that hang off tall trees. These small parrots eat mostly seeds, fruits, vegetables like peas or beans, and sometimes some nuts to mix it up.

The parakeets are easy to tame and have a great temperament, so they’re perfect for people who want to hang out with their pets regularly! These birds can live in cages or aviaries that measure no more than six feet tall by three inches wide–so as long as you provide plenty of toys like bells or mirrors, they’ll be content.

Quaker Parrot

The quaker parrot is more than just a pretty face–these birds are also one of the easiest to care for! They originate from South America and mainly eat seeds, fruits/berries like apples or bananas, vegetables like celery or carrots, and eggs.

These little guys need plenty of room in their aviary that’s about six feet tall by three inches wide, and they also need a variety of different perches or swings so they can hang out. These birds are great for people who want to be around their pets all day because, unlike the other pet birds on this list, these guys really don’t like to be alone–so make sure you get at least two!

When you think about raising a pet, it’s not always easy to find the time. If you’re looking for low-maintenance birds that are easy to care for and can be raised at home, consider any of these 6 amazing options! They all have different personalities and quirks, which make them wonderful companions while also being great pets.