Choosing St. Augustine School for a Catholic Education, was as Simple as ABC for Our Family

Ossining’s St. Augustine Catholic School is hosting its first ever virtual open house on January 12th for the 21-22 school year. Although they aren’t hosting in-person visits, the school will field all new registration questions on this one hour Zoom call. Visit www.staugustineschool.org to register.

If you’re considering a Catholic education, allow me to share our family’s process in arriving to our decision to enroll at St. Augustine School.

A Catholic education for our son was always a serious consideration for my husband and me. On the recommendation of trusted friends and neighbors we explored the opportunities St. Augustine offered. Not only is SAS cost-effective compared to other private schools, but also conveniently located in Ossining. It’s the only Catholic schools in the River Towns north of Tarrytown and south of Cortlandt. As we discovered the many benefits SAS has to offer, our decision was as simple as ABC.

Assurance

Confidence in a reopening plan that prioritized our child’s health and well-being were paramount. SAS’s reopening plan strictly followed all guidelines set by the CDC & NY State Health Department. Complete with daily student/staff health screenings, small class sizes, proper social-distancing measures and a rigorous cleaning schedule, SAS provided the assurance we needed for our son’s health and safety.

Academic excellence was also crucial to our decision. SAS has a proven track record of positive performance, outpacing NY state student proficiency in English and math by 55% & 36% respectively. “Our growth these past years is a result of strong professional development that supported teachers in using data to individualize and personalize instruction for each of our students, with the goal of every student reaching grade level proficiency,” said Dr. Susan B. Miller, former Associate Superintendent of Curriculum & Staff Development.

Belief System

For my husband and me, our Catholic upbringing was pivotal in our development. Instilling the same moral foundation in our son, rooted in our core Catholic values, was meaningful to us. At SAS, we felt their mission to teach Catholic doctrine and develop strong Christian values aligned with our parenting.

“School life at St. Augustine School is rooted in the quote by an unknown author. ‘Be it known to all who enter here that Christ is the reason for this school. He is the ever-present teacher in its classes. He is the model of its faculty and the inspiration of its students.’ An excellent education and happy children are the results,” said SAS principal, Sister Mary Elizabeth Donoghue

Community

The sense of community amongst SAS is palpable. Even masks can’t mask the smiling faces and warm eyes that greet us daily. The SAS community extends beyond the classroom. Whether it’s fulfilling an Amazon wish-list for the Blythedale Children’s Hospital, or developing the “Need An Angel, Be An Angel” for families who were struggling over the holidays, the outreach to our community makes our family proud to be an SAS Eagle!

Learn more about what this amazing school, right in our own backyard, has to offer. Attend the virtual open house on the January 12 from 7-8pm or email questions to lstangle@staugustineschool.com.