100 Anniversary Celebration!  Feast of Mount Carmel

June 2, 2022
A group of men from Calabria founded Mount Carmel Society in 1922.
Photo > Verplanck Feast Facebook.

July 10-17 

8 nights of music, food, games and rides 8th Street and Highland Ave. Verplanck, N.Y.  10596 > olmcv.org/ 

Famous for its delicious Sausage & Peppers, the longest runningItalian Feast in the Hudson Valley is also home to the World’s Largest Tarantella! 

FEAST HIGHLIGHTS 

Sunday, July 10 

10:15 AM
Mass with His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan St. Patrick’s Church, 11th Street, Verplanck 

6 PM 

Miss Italia Mount Carmel Princess Court

*Young ladies of all ages are invited to participate in the pageant. Contact MtCarmelFeast@gmail.com

Archbishop Timothy Cardinal Dolan will say Mass on July 10.

Sunday, July 17

Italian Mass at St. Patrick’s Church
Followed by Procession with statue of the Madonna
Fireworks Grand Finale after dark
(Fireworks also on July 13 + July 16) 

