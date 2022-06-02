100 Anniversary Celebration!  Feast of Mount Carmel

July 10-17
8 nights of music, food, games and rides 8th Street and Highland Ave. Verplanck, N.Y. 10596 > olmcv.org/
Famous for its delicious Sausage & Peppers, the longest running Italian Feast in the Hudson Valley is also home to the World’s Largest Tarantella!
FEAST HIGHLIGHTS
Sunday, July 10
10:15 AM
Mass with His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan St. Patrick’s Church, 11th Street, Verplanck
6 PM
Miss Italia Mount Carmel Princess Court
*Young ladies of all ages are invited to participate in the pageant. Contact MtCarmelFeast@gmail.com
Sunday, July 17
Italian Mass at St. Patrick’s Church
Followed by Procession with statue of the Madonna
Fireworks Grand Finale after dark
(Fireworks also on July 13 + July 16)