Irvington in Chains – A History of Slavery in Irvington

Greenburgh’s Village of Irvington (1860-1865):

When President Abraham Lincoln initiated a draft on July 11 1863, violence broke out in Irvington. The waves of violence eventually became a full-scale riot. One of the first buildings that these White rioters destroyed was an African American orphanage. After burning the orphanage, this mob joined with a similar-sized mob from the Village of Tarrytown and proceeded to kill as many African Americans as they could. And for many years after the Civil War Irvington and other Villages of Greenburgh had active chapters of the Ku Klux Klan.

We already mentioned these details in our article Greenburgh at The Great American Crossroads: Greenburgh’s Civil War Story but have not stopped to analyze why resistance to the Union War Effort was so strong in Irvington. Let us do that now.

Why do you think resistance to the Union War Effort was so strong in Irvington? Do you think these Anti-Union forces were strong States’ Rights advocates? We doubt that very much because if they were, why would they have made a special point of destroying an African American orphanage and killing as many African Americans as they could? A more likely explanation, given that by July of 1863, the Emancipation Proclamation had been passed making ending slavery a major war goal, is that residents of Irvington as a whole objected to the abolition of slavery. Why would they, you ask? The answer is that slavery was a proud tradition in Irvington.

Slavery in Greenburgh’s Village of Irvington:

The State of New York was the capital of the slave trade from 1520 until 1789 and while New York City was the hub, Greenburgh’s Village of Irvington still has a long history of slavery. Slavery in the area that is now Irvington began in 1520. Fredrick Philipse, who began slave trading in 1680, was the first major slave trader in the area. As a Dutch citizen he was an iron and copper merchant, but when he became a British citizen he realized that the British didn’t need as much copper and iron as the Dutch had, therefore, he switched to trading slaves.

It was easy for him to make the transition from selling raw materials to selling slaves because slavery was a very profitable business for those who could afford it; paying a White indentured servant cost 60 pounds a year whereas, for the same 60 pounds, you could buy an African slave for life. As an extremely wealthy merchant, Philipse could afford to buy and sell slaves repeatedly. In contrast to Philipse and his family, most families in Irvington were too poor to purchase any slaves, and therefore didn’t own any.

Most of the slaves were owned by one of five wealthy and politically influential families: the Odells’, the Requas’, the Buckhouts,’ the Jewels, and the Van Tassels’. Most of these families were still not as wealthy as the Philipse Family and therefore only owned an average of one or two slaves a piece. These slaves were known by only their first names, most of the time their ages weren’t even recorded, because very few slave owning families cared to know the age of their property.

Here is a partial list of slaves by family:

Owned by Gload Requa & Family:

· Bill

· Jack

· Bete

· Hannah

Owned by Peter Van Tassel & Family:

· Prince

While there weren’t that many slaves in Irvington those few that were in slavery toiled in bondage for centuries, as the State of New York did not abolish slavery within its borders until 1827.