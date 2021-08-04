Understanding the Importance of HIPAA

Your health records contain your medical history, the results of your tests and scans, and even the details of your current health insurance. For that reason, your healthcare information is one of the most important data in your life.

And luckily, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) protects it – from your biometric data to your photos and images and even date of death. But, why is it important? Here are some reasons why to get a better understanding of the law.

Protection

Probably the main reason why HIPAA is important is because of the protection it gives for the patients, especially in this digital age. Today, malware, scams, data phishing, and other cyber attacks are rampant. In fact, 64% of companies around the world have experienced cyber attacks in the first half of 2021. For that reason, data protection is crucial.

And fortunately, HIPAA provides protection for your healthcare data. Because of this, healthcare organizations are required to apply for certification. This HIPAA certification ensures that healthcare organizations are able to safeguard their patients’ data. It also assures their patients that they will face repercussions should they fail to do so.

Hence, with HIPAA, you can sit back and relax in the comfort of your home, knowing that your healthcare records are protected by the law.

Prevention

With everything that’s going on around you, especially in the digital world, your data is often at risk of exposure due to numerous kinds of cyber attacks. And as the saying goes, prevention is better than cure.

Hence, with HIPAA, you’re not only able to safeguard your healthcare records. You’re also able to prevent data exposure since this law requires healthcare organizations to follow the guidelines it has set up.

Because of this, HIPAA-certified organizations can prevent malware, phishing, breaches, and other cyber attacks before they happen and cause damages to anyone. Patients are also given control over who they want to share their data with.

Ensures Compliance

Without HIPAA, it would be harder to secure your records, as there wouldn’t be any requirements for organizations to follow. There won’t also be consequences in case they don’t comply with the rules.

As a result, your healthcare records could leak anywhere. At first, it might not sound worrying. If someone has gotten their hands into your data without your consent, they could steal your identity. They could use your details to extort. They could use your data to create a new credit card account, for instance.

Identity thieves could go beyond that, unfortunately. They could commit tax fraud, home equity loan fraud, etc. using your data, leaving you thousands of debts and other problems.

But with HIPAA certification, organizations are required to follow rules such as the following:

Ensure confidentiality, availability, and integrity of all the data that is created, received, maintained, or transmitted;

Identify and protect data from threats to either the security or the integrity of the information in their hands;

Safeguard against anticipated, prohibited uses or disclosures; as well as

Ensure compliance by the workforce

Make data unavailable to any unauthorized person

With this, you’re sure that your data is secured and is handled well by the healthcare organization in whom you put your trust.

Obtain Copies

Your healthcare information may sometimes be input wrong for various reasons. And because of this, some pieces of information in your record may lose their accuracy.

But, thanks to HIPAA, if you want to take an active role in your healthcare, correcting errors is easier to do. This is because the law gives you the right to obtain copies of your health information. So, in case you want to check for errors and find one, you can easily have it corrected.

Additionally, obtaining copies is also beneficial when you need to seek treatment from a new healthcare provider. Because of HIPAA, you can obtain copies of your medical records, so you won’t have to repeat the tests and scans you did for your previous healthcare provider.

As a result, you won’t have to go through the stress of lab tests, and you won’t have to pay double for the tests, which will save you time, money, and energy.

Your healthcare data has a lot of important details that can tell a lot of things about you. Hence, it should be kept private. It has to be secured to ensure that it won’t be used for theft and other crime that would cause you problems and even taint your name. Fortunately, there is HIPAA that ensures the safety of your data.