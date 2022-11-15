Drug Arrest: Average Sentence, Illegal Drugs & Penalties

Over the years, many drugs have been used to induce numbness, create energy, or build confidence. While some of drugs’ effects may seem tempting, there are possibly hefty prices to pay with abuse. Health complications, such as brain, joint, and muscle issues, as well as mental health problems, including depression and anxiety, are common in those who misuse drugs.

However, there are also legal troubles that can arise, due to the different illegal drug classifications. If caught ingesting, buying, selling, or manufacturing drugs, someone may face punishments, such as jail time, fines, or mandatory treatment. Many factors affect what the punishment may be, including how much of a substance is seized, where the arrest happens, and if other crimes were committed.

Below we’ll explore what goes into a drug sentence and what punishments one may face.

What Drugs Are Illegal & How Are They Clasified?

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has five drug schedules, each with its own level of legality based on the risk of addiction and how effective they may be for medicinal purposes.

The five schedules are:

Schedule I : These drugs have no medical use and a high potential for abuse. Some of the more common schedule I drugs are heroin, LSD, marijuana, and ecstasy.

: These drugs have no medical use and a high potential for abuse. Some of the more common schedule I drugs are heroin, LSD, marijuana, and ecstasy. Schedule II: These substances are considered dangerous for their high risk of physical and psychological dependence, leading to addiction. Some schedule II drugs are cocaine, methamphetamine, methadone, and fentanyl. These drugs are occasionally used for medical purposes.

These substances are considered dangerous for their high risk of physical and psychological dependence, leading to addiction. Some schedule II drugs are cocaine, methamphetamine, methadone, and fentanyl. These drugs are occasionally used for medical purposes. Schedule III: These drugs have a low to moderate risk for abuse but can still create addiction. Some of these drugs are ketamine, anabolic steroids, and testosterone.

These drugs have a low to moderate risk for abuse but can still create addiction. Some of these drugs are ketamine, anabolic steroids, and testosterone. Schedule IV: These substances have a low risk of growing dependence. Some drugs include Xanax, Valium, Ambien, and tramadol.

These substances have a low risk of growing dependence. Some drugs include Xanax, Valium, Ambien, and tramadol. Schedule V: These drugs are usually combinations of low doses of previously classified substances and other unharmful substances.

What Is the Average Sentence for a Drug Arrest?

Depending on where the drug arrest took place, a state government or federal institution will handle prosecution and sentencing.

State Law

If a drug arrest is isolated to one state, then it falls on the state to try the defendant in court and hand down punishment. Some states are known for leinant drug charging, such as California, Washington, and Oregon. Oregon made the personal possession of hard drugs, such as methamphetamine and heroin, a misdeameanor charge that is usually handled with a small fine.

Other states take a harsher stance on drugs. For example, being caught with marijuana twice in Louisiana can mean 20 years in jail. In Oklahoma, a judge can sentence someone to life imprisonment for growing marijuana.

Federal Law

When a crime crosses state borders and involves federal institutions, such as the FBI or DEA, then someone will most likely be tried under federal state laws. There are laws for distribution amounts and personal amounts.

Some federal law sentences are:

A first offense drug arrest with 100 to 999 grams of an illegal substance can lead to no less than five years and no more than 40 years in jail. If there is serious death or injury involved, no less than 20 years. Fines between 1 and 5 million dollars can be expected.

A second-time offender can expect no less than 10 years and no more than life imprisonment. If there is serious injury or death, then it constitutes life imprisonment. Fines can fall anywhere between $4 to $10 million.

For amounts less than 30 mgs, a first-time offender can expect no more than one year in jail and a $100,000 fine. If it’s your second offense, then no more than two years and a $200,000 fine.

What Other Punishments Are Used for Drug Arrests?

In light of the recent shift in drug policy, some states and judges are trying alternative punishments in sentencing cases. These alternatives are meant to help people recover from addiction while helping others.

12-Step Meetings

12-step meetings are meant for people to come together to share stories of strength, hope, and recovery while working together to stay sober. Some judges may require a defendant to attend a certain number of 12-step meetings.

Drug Treatment

In cases where only personal possession has occurred, some judges decide to send people to rehabilitation centers. This is known as drug court, which is specifically dedicated to handling cases with people who have substance use disorders. In treatment, patients engage in group therapy, talk therapy, and holistic activities to recover from addiction. These practices hopefully act as stepping stones for a drug-free life, rather than jail-time, which may increase a person’s risk of recidivism.