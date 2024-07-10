White Plains Hospital Screenings Under The Stars Return with Outdoor Fun

Westchester County Parks and Sharc Creative present the White Plains Hospital Screenings Under the Stars series, which kicks off with Disney/Pixar’s Elemental (2023) on Saturday, July 13, at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. The film journeys alongside an unlikely pair, Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The fiery young woman and the go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.

All of the films are animated and rated PG.

The other movies in the series are:

Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024) on August 10 also at Kensico Dam Plaza. It’s about Po, who, after he’s tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.

Migration (2023) on August 24, will be at Glen Island Park* in New Rochelle. It tells the story of a family of ducks who try to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime.

Admission and parking are free. Westchester residency is applicable at Glen Island Park.*

Pre-movie entertainment will feature The Bubble Bus, providing interactive bubble magic, along with Grit on the Go, a mobile ninja warrior inspired obstacle course.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and movies begin Saturday evening at sundown. Event is rain or shine. Moviegoers should bring blankets and folding chairs. Refreshments will be available for sale. Movies may be canceled due to inclement weather.