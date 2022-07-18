Support Connection Appoints Five New Members To Its Board Of Directors

Support Connection, Inc., a Yorktown-based not-for-profit organization that provides free support services to people affected by breast, ovarian, and gynecological cancer, is pleased to announce the appointment of five new members to their Board of Directors.

The newly appointed Board Members are: Ida Doctor (Tarrytown), Associate Director of Risk Management at Jacobi Medical Center, Bronx NY; Barbara Kerasiotes (Peekskill), retired School Counselor, Lakeland School District; Marcie Kaplan (Mohegan Lake), Client Strategist, Recruitics, Norwalk CT; Marge O’Brien (Cortlandt Manor), Retired Managing Director, Regulatory Supervision Team, Deutsche Bank; Nancy Stingone (Yorktown Heights), Owner, Unique Design Creations, Yorktown Heights NY.

Board President Gary Wawrzycki says, “When any organization, especially one as amazing as Support Connection, is able to add one or two incredibly passionate, intelligent, and business savvy individuals it should be very grateful and excited. I am so honored and thrilled our Board grew by five new members, all of whom fit the description above and have been both volunteers and ambassadors for the cause for years already. Please join me in welcoming our five newest members to the Board of Directors!”

The Support Connection Board of Directors is a diverse group of dedicated volunteers who devote their time and talents to helping the organization fulfill its mission. The Board includes people whose lives have been impacted by cancer, business leaders, and members of the community. In addition to providing governance for the organization, the Board works to raise funds and pursue resources to enhance and sustain Support Connection’s programs and services.

Katherine Quinn, Support Connection Executive Director, shared her enthusiasm in saying, “We welcome our new board members and look forward to them sharing their time, talents and passion for Support Connection with the other dedicated members of the board. As Support Connection shapes plans for its future, I look forward to working with everyone to ensure that our critically needed breast, ovarian and gynecological cancer support services are available to all those who rely on us.“