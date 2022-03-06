Library Corner: Beyond Words

Hendrick Hudson Free Library (HHFL) offers patrons many programs and services not expected from a library. Traveling abroad? HHFL is a Passport Acceptance Agency. Need a document notarized? There is a notary service right here. You can purchase your EZpass at the library. Or check out passes to nine area museums. We have FireSticks you can check out to access streaming services. Need some private work/study space? Or a larger conference room? You’ll find both right here (along with a relaxing cafe area). There is even a popcorn machine, projector and screen or a Go Pro Camera for that special event or vacation (didn’t expect that, right?).

Add to all this our menu of program offerings that run the gamut from outdoor concerts to indoor crafts to lectures, storytimes and more. Please stop by and see for yourself, or visit our website henhudfreelibrary.org. Discover what’s happening at the Hendrick Hudson Free Library. It’s truly beyond words.