Top Five Bars to Watch Football in the River Towns

With the World Series now over – Congrats Nationals! – it’s time to turn our full-attention to the gridiron. In case you were too busy rooting for the boys of summer deep into October, here’s a little reminder that both college and pro football is in full-swing.

Though it may be pricey to actually get to a game, these five River Town bars will make you feel like you are right in the stands. So, break out your jerseys and head on over to watch the game and enjoy the best beer, burgers, and endless supply of team spirit.

#1 – Demeter’s Tavern & Sports Bar

Prefer to feel like you are watching the game right at home? This family-owned bar will cater to your every want, providing you with the best food, ale, and environment to watch your favorite team play. In fact, no matter who you root for, Demeters is likely to have your game on one of their 15 big-screen TVs. You will not want to miss hitting this proclaimed “go to spot” for football fans.

Where: 51 Old White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591

#2 – 105-Ten Bar & Grill

Big screen TV’s, craft beer, and delicious American cuisine- What more can a sports enthusiast ask for!? Whether you are rallying with a group or watching solo, 105-Ten has tables to accommodate any size. The 105 Burger is definitely a fan favorite and perfect for those who tend to work up a big appetite while cheering for their team.

Where: 127 Woodside Ave, Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510

#3 – NY Firehouse Grille

Looking for mouth-watering hot wings to snack on while watching the game? You’re in luck, because NY Firehouse Grille has the best in town. They also offer a wide variety of delicious traditional and non-traditional bar food that will make watching the game even better.

Where: 63 Welcher Ave, Peekskill, NY 10566

#4 – The Huddle

Mozzarella sticks, sliders, and fries, oh my! The Huddle not only has a tasty range of bar food, but a large selection of spirits as well. In addition to their delicious food, the bar is known for their great service and outstanding bartenders.

Where: 92 Beekman Ave, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591

#5 – Little B’s Burger Bar

If you’re a burger fanatic, Little B’s is the perfect pub for you. You can BYOB (build your own burger) or salad if you’re in the mood for a healthier option. This relaxed space never disappoints and is great for stopping by to watch the game while enjoying delicious food.

Where: 49 Main St, Tarrytown, NY 10591