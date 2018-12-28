Irvington

Coach Gina Maher's 700th Win Irvington

Irvington Basketball Coach Gina Maher Makes History

December 30, 2018
Bulldogs’ girls basketball coach Gina Maher has reached a major milestone in her career – 700 wins....

Irvington Resident Joins Phelps Hospital Staff

December 13, 2018
Irvington High School 2018 Area All-State Festival

Irvington High School Students Named to Area All-State Ensembles

December 7, 2018
Irvington Main Street School Aisha Saeed

Author Inspires Main Street School Students to Make a Difference

December 7, 2018

Phelps Holds 31st Annual Champagne Ball

December 17, 2018
On Thursday, November 16, Phelps Hospital celebrated honored role models and its own achievements at the 31st...
Rockefeller Preserve Carriage Roads

Rockefeller State Park Preserve Designated a New York State Historic Place

December 7, 2018
Sleepy Hollow High School Sleepy Hollow High School

Sleepy Hollow High Presents a Satirical Whodunnit – Done to Death

December 7, 2018
Sleepy Hollow Middle School Veterans Flags

Sleepy Hollow Students Honors Veterans

December 7, 2018

Steve Vescio Briarcliff Mayor

Long-Time Residents Announce Team Candidacy in Briarcliff Elections

December 28, 2018
This Story was provided by the Committee to Preserve Briarcliff Manor, Inc. Briarcliff residents Steve Vescio, Peter...
Briarcliff Manor Fire Dept

Former Briarcliff Fire Chief Sentenced to a Year in Prison in Theft Case

December 22, 2018

Letter to the Editor: Briarcliff School Bond – Vote Yes

December 10, 2018

Letter to the Editor: Briarcliff School Bond – Vote No

December 10, 2018

Ossining Town Board Hears Community Feedback on Project Forward

December 9, 2018
A grant-funded consultant hired by the Town of Ossining presented the results of a community survey to...
Ossining Rotary Club

Ossining Students Receive Reference Books from Rotarians

December 7, 2018
Anne M. Dorner Middle School Unity Day

Ossining Middle Schoolers Celebrate Unity Day

December 7, 2018
Ossining High School senior John Sukumar

Ossining High School Senior Receives Rising Scientist Award for ADHD Research

December 7, 2018