Irvington Basketball Coach Gina Maher Makes History
Irvington Basketball Coach Gina Maher Makes History
December 28, 2018
December 27, 2018
December 22, 2018
Irvington
Irvington Basketball Coach Gina Maher Makes History
December 30, 2018
Bulldogs’ girls basketball coach Gina Maher has reached a major milestone in her career – 700 wins....
Irvington Resident Joins Phelps Hospital Staff
December 13, 2018
Irvington High School Students Named to Area All-State Ensembles
December 7, 2018
Author Inspires Main Street School Students to Make a Difference
December 7, 2018
Tarrytown
River Journal Attends Scotch Tasting at The Castle
December 29, 2018
On Friday, December 21, River Journal publisher Alain Begun had the pleasure of being a guest of...
Patsy Stewart: Longtime Tarrytown Resident, Dies at 77
December 24, 2018
United Way Women’s Leadership Council Celebrates Women in Philanthropy
December 17, 2018
Greenburgh School District Referendum on $114.6 Million Bond Vote Scheduled
December 10, 2018
Sleepy Hollow
Phelps Holds 31st Annual Champagne Ball
December 17, 2018
On Thursday, November 16, Phelps Hospital celebrated honored role models and its own achievements at the 31st...
Rockefeller State Park Preserve Designated a New York State Historic Place
December 7, 2018
Sleepy Hollow High Presents a Satirical Whodunnit – Done to Death
December 7, 2018
Sleepy Hollow Students Honors Veterans
December 7, 2018
Briarcliff Manor
Long-Time Residents Announce Team Candidacy in Briarcliff Elections
December 28, 2018
This Story was provided by the Committee to Preserve Briarcliff Manor, Inc. Briarcliff residents Steve Vescio, Peter...
Former Briarcliff Fire Chief Sentenced to a Year in Prison in Theft Case
December 22, 2018
Letter to the Editor: Briarcliff School Bond – Vote Yes
December 10, 2018
Letter to the Editor: Briarcliff School Bond – Vote No
December 10, 2018
Ossining
Ossining Town Board Hears Community Feedback on Project Forward
December 9, 2018
A grant-funded consultant hired by the Town of Ossining presented the results of a community survey to...
Ossining Students Receive Reference Books from Rotarians
December 7, 2018
Ossining Middle Schoolers Celebrate Unity Day
December 7, 2018
Ossining High School Senior Receives Rising Scientist Award for ADHD Research
December 7, 2018